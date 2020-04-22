Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,467,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.50.

NYSE CLX opened at $190.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.87. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

