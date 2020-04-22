Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) is Fourthstone LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,060 shares during the period. Codorus Valley Bancorp accounts for about 4.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $24.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,158.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,365 shares of company stock valued at $60,438. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.