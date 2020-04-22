CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,842,177,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,922,031 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

