CoinPoker Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $12,815.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.02695365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00220917 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 290,544,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,945,306 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

