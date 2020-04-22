CoinUs Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. CoinUs has a market cap of $228,960.58 and approximately $778.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000106 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

