Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after buying an additional 789,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

