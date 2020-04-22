Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $34.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Comerica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,072. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after acquiring an additional 293,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 634,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,276,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,655,000 after buying an additional 393,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

