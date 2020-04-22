Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 14,541 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

