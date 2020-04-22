Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 286,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.75% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76,317 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.

