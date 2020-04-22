Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the third quarter worth $463,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $329.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.