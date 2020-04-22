Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 5,470 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $103.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 418,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.