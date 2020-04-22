Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 5,668 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.09% of RPM International worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at $96,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 250,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

