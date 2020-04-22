Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys New Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $200,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,171,000 after buying an additional 644,843 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,538,000 after buying an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 2,859.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,971,000 after buying an additional 251,651 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $47,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.35.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $5,395,442.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,561 shares of company stock worth $27,610,432 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $308.39 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $329.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.