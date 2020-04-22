Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $50,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59. The company has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

