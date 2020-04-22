Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $169.86. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $170.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.88.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

