Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.