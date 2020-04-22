Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $187.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $163,332.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,322 shares of company stock worth $4,120,829. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

