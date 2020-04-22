Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,576 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.35% of Simply Good Foods worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $34,248,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $2,751,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,724,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.17. Simply Good Foods Co has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $31.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, Director James E. Healey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $84,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,678 shares in the company, valued at $888,151.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 151,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,960. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

