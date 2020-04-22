Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.