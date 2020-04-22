Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.93% of CEVA worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. State Street Corp grew its stake in CEVA by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CEVA by 19.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,630,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CEVA by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CEVA by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.56 million, a PE ratio of 227.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CEVA to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

