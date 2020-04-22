Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of Novanta worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after purchasing an additional 119,851 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,731,000 after purchasing an additional 90,144 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 961,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 721,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOVT opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. William Blair cut Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

