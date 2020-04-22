Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $6.42 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $209.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

