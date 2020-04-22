Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,310 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.58.

FTNT opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.78. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.