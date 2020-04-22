Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $151.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average of $168.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

