Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,958 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.17% of MasTec worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MasTec by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

