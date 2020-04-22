Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 211.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,013 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.20% of Simulations Plus worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,874,772 shares in the company, valued at $154,579,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,439,840 in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. ValuEngine raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

SLP stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02 and a beta of -0.38.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

