Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.24% of ESCO Technologies worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESE. ValuEngine raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ESCO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

In other news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $890,677.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

