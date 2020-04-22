Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,219 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,741,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,685,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,767,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 785.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 825,466 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $163.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.