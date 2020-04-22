Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.45% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,650,000 after acquiring an additional 363,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,123,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,691,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 51,216 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $107.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

