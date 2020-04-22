Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,138 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $141.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.56.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

