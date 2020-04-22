Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,485 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Churchill Downs worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.30. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $167.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $126.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

