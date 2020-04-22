Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,497 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO opened at $247.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

