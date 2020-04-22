Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,650 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.24.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $216.00 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.26.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.54. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.