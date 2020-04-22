Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,272 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of Fair Isaac worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $7,230,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 104.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $370.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens raised Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total value of $156,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,490 shares of company stock worth $34,189,392. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $291.56 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.89. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

