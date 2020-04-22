Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,665 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.33. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.35.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.77.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

