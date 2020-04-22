Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 438 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $456,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $484.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.65 and a 200-day moving average of $550.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.33.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

