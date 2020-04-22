Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Penumbra worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,667,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $440,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 163 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $28,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,011 shares of company stock worth $7,852,815. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEN opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $194.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 134.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.29.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

