Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,924 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

