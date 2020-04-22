Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.15% of Balchem worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.26. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.55 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Balchem’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.