Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, IDEX, ABCC and CoinEx. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $161,130.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.02699530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00220389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain.

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX, UEX, IDEX, CoinBene, ABCC and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

