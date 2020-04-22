Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 2,638,508 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6,607.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,678,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638,508 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $89,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. 17,123,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,388,141. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79.

