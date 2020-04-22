Country Trust Bank Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $110,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $268.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,211.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.14.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

