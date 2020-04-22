Courier Capital LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 533,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,962,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $1,738,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.71.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.31. The stock had a trading volume of 437,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,569. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.