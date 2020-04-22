Cowen Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $950.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $780.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $727.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $835.65.

CMG stock traded up $97.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $883.78. The company had a trading volume of 119,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $793.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

