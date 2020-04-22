Cowen Cuts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $220.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price lowered by analysts at Cowen from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

NYSE SYK traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.47. 58,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 10,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,860,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 19.2% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 192.1% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

