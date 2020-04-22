Cowen Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $19.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price objective (down from $15.25) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. 102,595,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,008,604. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $23,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,541,864 shares in the company, valued at $777,774,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $149,973.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,644,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,439,612.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,186,000 after buying an additional 6,320,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,578,000 after buying an additional 17,260,731 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 37,157,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,385,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $737,133,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 27,390,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,176,000 after buying an additional 3,791,168 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

