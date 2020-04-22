Craig Hallum Trims Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price to $58.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target dropped by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 359,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. Entegris has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

