Critical Survey: Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Meta Financial Group pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Meta Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 3.76 $810,000.00 N/A N/A Meta Financial Group $548.27 million 1.13 $97.00 million $2.66 6.43

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 7.45% 1.49% 0.30% Meta Financial Group 18.65% 13.13% 1.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Meta Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Financial Group 0 1 2 1 3.00

Meta Financial Group has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 88.49%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial finance loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, consumer finance loans, taxpayer advance loans, agriculture loans, consumer and commercial operating loans, and commercial insurance premium finance products. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates 10 full-service branch offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa; and Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as 17 non-branch offices located in South Dakota, Texas, California, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Michigan, and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

