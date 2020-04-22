CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $123,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after buying an additional 1,304,388 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $69,195,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after buying an additional 442,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.67. The stock had a trading volume of 79,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,848. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

