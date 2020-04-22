DAD Tops One Day Volume of $2.48 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and $2.48 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00053939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.18 or 0.04617828 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00066235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014039 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010185 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,532,064 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. The official website for DAD is dad.one.

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

